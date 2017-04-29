AAFCA to Screen 'Purple Rain' at ATL's Auburn Avenue Research Library

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), in association with Atlanta’s historic Auburn Avenue Research Library will commemorate the cinematic legacy of Prince with a screening of his iconic film, “Purple Rain,” on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. EST.

The event will include the screening followed by a panel discussion that showcases his career in movies. During his lifetime, the iconic entertainer, starred in four films: “Under the Cherry Moon,” “Sign of the Times,” “Graffiti Bridge,” and the highly-lauded “Purple Rain.”

“Prince was one of the few black musicians who enjoyed success in cinema,” said AAFCA President, Gil Robertson. “His aptitude as a visual artist was stunning and continues to be influential today. It is both a privilege and an honor to share his cinematic works with our community partners around the country.”

