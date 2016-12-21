AARP Georgia partners with WCLK in support of Seniors

Saturday at 7am on The Local Take on WCLK I'll talk with Debra Tyler-Horton, State Director of AARP Georgia about their partnership with WCLK and the work AARP does in the community.

Ms. Tyler-Horton speaks about issues that impact every community: Caregiving, Financial Literacy and How To Avoid Fraud. While, these issues are of great importance to AARP and their members, everyone can benefit from learning more about these challenges. She provides us with several tips anyone can use.

Ms. Tyler-Horton also explains why it is important to have family discussions before you need them. She recommends that during the holidays when family members are together that we have those conversations about care and documents.

Kiplyn Primus talks with AARP Georgia Director Debra Tyler-Horton on The Local Take on WCLK.

