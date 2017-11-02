Actor Dustin Hoffman And Director Brett Ratner Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Editor's note: This story includes explicit language describing alleged sexual assaults.

Actor Dustin Hoffman and director Brett Ratner are the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of sexual misconduct.

In a column that appeared in Wednesday's The Hollywood Reporter, writer Anna Graham Hunter said that when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of a television adaptation of Death of a Salesman, Hoffman repeatedly groped her and "talked about sex to me and in front of me." Her detailed account relies on a diary she kept at the time that records numerous specific incidents.

The 80-year-old Hoffman, a two-time Oscar winner, apologized, saying "anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Separately, six women, including actress Olivia Munn, have accused Ratner of sexual misconduct, according to The Los Angeles Times. In a 2010 essay, Munn wrote that when she was an aspiring actress visiting the set of After the Sunset, the director masturbated in front of her in his trailer. She did not name Ratner in the essay.

The Times writes:



"On a television show a year later, Ratner identified himself as the director, and claimed that he had 'banged' her, something he later said was not true. The same year her book was published, Munn ran into Ratner at a party thrown by Creative Artists Agency and he boasted of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image, she told The Times."



Munn said she came forward in support of women "brave enough to speak up."

"It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit," she told the Times. "You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

According to The Associated Press, Ratner, who directed the Rush Hour film series and X-Men: The Last Stand, "has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and his RatPac and Dune Entertainment has an extensive co-financing deal with the studio."

Ratner announced Wednesday that he was stepping away from all activities with Warner Brothers and said in a statement that he "vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations" and is "confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims."

The latest revelations add to a growing list of charges of misconduct in the wake of those against writer and director Harvey Weinstein.

However, the accounts of misconduct extend beyond Hollywood. On Wednesday, Michael Oreskes, NPR's senior vice president for news, resigned following allegations of sexual harassment from several women.

