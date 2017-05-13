'All Eyez On Me Experience' Cine-Transformer Tour is coming to Atlanta 5/20-22 (VIDEO)

The "All Eyez on Me Experience" Cine-Transformer Tour is coming to Atlanta Saturday, May 20-Monday, May 22. The state-of-the-art mobile cinema features 91 seats with a full projection and space inside for guests to enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic. According to the AJC, the tour will be on site at Wolf Creek Amphitheater during Funkfest May 20-21 and at the Camp Creek Marketplace on May 22.

"All Eyez on Me" tells the true and untold story of the rap star and follows him from his early days on the East Coast to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices in music. "All Eyez on Me" stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr. alongside Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard and Danai Gurira and opens in theaters June 16.

Watch the trailer and see the remaining dates and cities below:

"All Eyez On Me Experience" Cine-Transformer Tour Dates:

5/14

Las Vegas, NV

5/17

Houston, TX

5/18

Dallas, TX

5/20 - 5/22

Atlanta, GA

5/24

Charlotte, NC

5/26

Baltimore, MD

5/27 - 5/28

Washington, DC

5/30

Chicago, IL

6/1

Detroit, MI

6/3

Philadelphia, PA

6/5

Boston, MA

6/6 - 6/11

New York, NY

6/14

Orlando, FL

6/15 - 6/17

Miami, FL