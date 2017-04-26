April 27: Suite Jazz Series Presents Saxophonist Everette Harp

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is sponsored in part by the Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Jazz Saxophonist, Everette Harp on Thursday, April 27. Harp Delvers a saxy blend of Contemporary Jazz and classic Soul influenced by artists he's performed with like: Aretha, Phil Perry, Natalie Cole and Herbie Hancock. Doors open 6:30 p.m., dinner and Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Information about the Suite Jazz Series is available at 404-577-2500 or click here.