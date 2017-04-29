April 30: CAU Jazz Orchestra Celebrates International Jazz Day With The Music of Big Sid Catlett

The Clark Atlanta School of Muisc will present their Sixth Annual International Jazz Day Concert on Sunday, April 30 at 7pm in the Davage Auditorium located on the CAU Campus. The CAU Jazz Orchestra under the direction of James Hardy Patterson will celebrate the music of Big Sid Catlett, one of the most versatile drummers of the early Jazz era. More details are available at 404-880-8211.
By Rob Maynard • 4 minutes ago