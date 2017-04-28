April 30: Japanese Pianist Senri Oe Performs For Atlanta Jazz Festival's 40 Days Of Jazz (VIDEO)

On Sunday, April 30 at Historic First Congregational Church, The Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs presents Jazz pianist Senri Oe as part of the Atlanta Jazz Festival's 40 Days Of Jazz. The award - winning pianist has been influential in the Japanese music scene as a lyricist,composer and arranger since 1983. Oe makes his Atlanta debut for the annual International Jazz Day concert that will close out Jazz Appreciation Month. Admission is free.

He extended his talent in the TV and film industry, and flourished as an actor and TV personality as well. Among his major awards are the Japan Gold Disc Grand Prix: Best Male Pop Artist of 1988 and FNS Pop Music Award: Best Song of The Year in 1989. Recording on the Sony Music label, Senri Oe's international debut all-jazz album, "Boys Mature Slow," generated rave reviews from top music magazines incling Jazziz and Down Beat in NYC. "Boys Mature Slow" went on to earn Album of the Year in the New Star category for Nissan Presents Jazz Japan Awards in 2012. In addition to his own projects, Oe produces albums for other talented artists in NYC.