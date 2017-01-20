Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women January 21st

Saturday morning at 7am on The Local Take on WCLK we speak with Ms. Gina Gareau-Clark about the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women which is taking place on January 21st in Atlanta. Women's groups from all over the world are marching for social justice.

While there has been some controversy nationwide with regards to the "Women's March," in the state of Georgia coordinators have worked to bring like-minded people together from Gainesville to Valdosta to amplify the voices of those who feel disenfranchised for any reason.

The march is considered a family-friendly event and will begin at 1pm at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and end at the Georgia State Capital.

To join the group, you just have to show up with your poster or sign and comfortable shoes.

