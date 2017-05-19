Attention CAU Grads And Loved Ones: Inclement Weather Forecast Requires Commencement Relocation

Inclement Weather Requires Commencement Relocation:Inclement weather forecasts for Monday, May 22, 2017, require that Clark Atlanta University relocate its 2017 Commencement Convocation to Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College. Forbes Arena is located at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard. Forbes Arena (#14) can be located on the Morehouse College Map at this link: http://www.morehouse.edu/about/pdf/Campus-Map.pdf Commencement Reporting Times:The time schedule for the commencement ceremony remains the same as originally communicated. Only the location has changed. All graduates and faculty are asked to convene in Archer Hall at 6am. Archer Hall (#15) can be located on the Morehouse College Map at this link: http://www.morehouse.edu/about/pdf/Campus-Map.pdf

Commencement Ticket Pick-Up:Each graduate will be given five guest tickets for commencement. Paw cards will be required to secure commencement tickets. Commencement tickets may be picked up in the CAU Panther Paw Office in Henderson Student Center on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 4pm, and on Sunday, May 21, from 1pm to 4pm. Commencement Parking and Transportation:Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow for parking time prior to the Commencement Ceremony. Limited parking is available near the arena. However, Clark Atlanta University will provide shuttle transportation beginning at 6am and following the commencement ceremony.

Shuttle pick up points are as follows: The Morehouse College Parking Deck; The CAU Parking Deck (located at the intersection of Atlanta Student Movement Blvd. and Mildred St.); The President’s Lot; and Beckwith Parking Lot. Please note that each of these parking facilities provides handicap accessible parking. You may locate the Morehouse College Parking Deck (#37a) on the Morehouse College Map at this link: Archer Hall (#15) can be located on the Morehouse College Map at this link: http://www.morehouse.edu/about/pdf/Campus-Map.pdf

Platform Guests, Trustees and Cabinet Members:Platform guests, University Trustees and Executive Cabinet Members will receive parking and ceremony instructions under separate cover. If you have additional questions or require information, please feel free to call 404-880-6040.