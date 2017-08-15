August 17: Suite Jazz Series Presents Peter White

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Guitarist Peter White. White has an over 40 year career featuring his solo work and projects with Richard Elliott, Kirk Whalum and many others. He performs on Thursday, August 17, one show only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner and Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Information about the Suite Jazz Series is available at 404-577-2500 or click here.