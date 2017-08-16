August 19: Community Farmer's Market And Fair At AUC, Castleberry Hill

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by support from the Atlanta Housing Authority, presenting The Return To Community Farmer's Markets and Fairs this Saturday, August 19 from 10am-2pm at 137 Elm Street, between Castleberry Hill and the AUC. Join WCLK's Mark Angel broadcasting the Contemporary Jazz Showcase live, as well as live music, kids activities and local farmers selling locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. More information is available by clicking here.