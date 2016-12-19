Avichai Ornoy On Jazz Tones

Related Program: 
By Jay Edwards Dec 19, 2016
Sunday December 18 on Jazz Tones on WCLK I interviewed Avichai Ornoy, a flautist from Israel. His international journey in classical music included Assistant Principal Flute of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Zubin Mehta. He has made solo appearances at the Radio France Festival, Rolandseck and is a National Flute Association Prize Winner. Avichai has only been on the scene a few years and has established himself as one of Israel's leading jazz artists. He has  worked with Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis, Eli Degibri and others. He performs regularly in Europe  with world renowned contemporary  Klezmer band Kolsimcha. Avichai currently leads his own quartet  and performs music  influenced by ethnic Mediterranean styles,traditional hard bop jazz, and modern jazz.

His new record Sneakin' is out on Jazz Family Records. Find out more here.

