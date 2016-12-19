Avichai Ornoy On Jazz Tones

Sunday December 18 on Jazz Tones on WCLK I interviewed Avichai Ornoy, a flautist from Israel. His international journey in classical music included Assistant Principal Flute of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Zubin Mehta. He has made solo appearances at the Radio France Festival, Rolandseck and is a National Flute Association Prize Winner. Avichai has only been on the scene a few years and has established himself as one of Israel's leading jazz artists. He has worked with Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis, Eli Degibri and others. He performs regularly in Europe with world renowned contemporary Klezmer band Kolsimcha. Avichai currently leads his own quartet and performs music influenced by ethnic Mediterranean styles,traditional hard bop jazz, and modern jazz.

His new record Sneakin' is out on Jazz Family Records. Find out more here.