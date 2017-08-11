Aww Yeah, Summertime — With The Robert Glasper Experiment

For those who haven't had the good fortune to attend a jazz festival this summer, Jazz Night has a ticket just for you — section A, row 1 for The Robert Glasper Experiment.

Glasper is a multi-Grammy winning pianist, composer and producer who has worked with everyone from Herbie Hancock to Kendrick Lamar. He plays across the worlds of jazz and R&B, innovating new boundaries across and between both. And his star-stacked ensemble, performing since 2012, is always evolving their neo-soul, hip-hop infused sound.

Glasper played a couple of summer shows in New York City, for Brooklyn Information and Culture — one of the largest free cultural programming centers in the city — at the Celebrate Brooklyn Festival in August 2016 and another in June, at the iconic SummerStage Mainstage in Central Park. This set features Glasper's usual genre-blending virtuosity and culminates with vocalist Bilal on the last tune, All Matter, which deviates into a mind-blowing REM, Mobb Deep jam.

SET LIST:

Let It Ride

No Church In The Wild

Cherish The Day

Find You

No One Like You

All Matter (Smells Like Teen Spirit/Shook Ones)