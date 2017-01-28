BRONZELENS NAMED OSCAR®-QUALIFYING FESTIVAL FOR SHORT FILMS

Producers of the BronzeLens Film Festival (BronzeLens) are pleased to announce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved BronzeLens as a qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards category. The short film that receives the BronzeLens Best Short Award may now be eligible to enter the Academy’s Short Subject competition for the concurrent season.

“We are honored to have the Academy’s approval as a short film qualifying festival. This distinction allows BronzeLens to continue play a pivotal role for filmmakers of color in obtaining recognition for their work at the highest level within the industry”, said BronzeLens Executive Producer Kathleen Bertrand.

Now in its 8TH year, BronzeLens Film Festival (BronzeLens) will return as a summer experience August 16-20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its inception BronzeLens has provided a platform to showcase the work of some the world’s most talented independent filmmakers. Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar, I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, SELMA), Abderrahmane Sissako (TIMBUKTU), Issa Rae (Insecure, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl), Deborah Riley Draper, (Olympic Pride American Prejudice, Versailles’73), Nefertiti Nguvu (In The Morning), Russ Parr (Ringside, 35 and Ticking, Hear No Evil), S. Epatha Merkerson and Rockell Metcalf (The Contradictions of Fair Hope), Chris Eska (The Retrieval), Mahmet-Saleh Haroun( Bye Bye Africa, Grisgris, Screaming Man), are among distinguished BLFF alumni.

Click here to learn more about this year's festival and more!