CAU Now Lifting Every Voice Covers Research and Sponsored Programs

Saturday morning December 31 at 7am tune in to WCLK for the CAU Now Lifting Every Voice as we discuss the good news happening on the Clark Atlanta University campus every day. This month we’ll discuss the research and sponsored programs at CAU that are driving future innovation and future careers. Our guests include CAU Interim Vice President of Research and Sponsored Programs Dr. Shafiq Khan, CAU Distinguished Professor and Asa Edmund Ware Chair in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice Dr. Obie Clayton, and Chemistry Professor Dr. Eric Mintz. For more information about programs and opportunities at Clark Atlanta University, click here.

Rob Maynard talks with CAU Interim Vice President of Research and Sponsored Programs Dr. Shafiq Khan, Distinguished Professor and Asa Edmund Ware Chair in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice Dr. Obie Clayton, and Chemistry Professor Dr. Eric Mintz on CAU Now Lifting Every Voice on WCLK.