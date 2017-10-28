CAU Now Lifting Every Voice Features Clark Atlanta University Art Museum

CAU Now Lifting Every Voice on WCLK features the Clark Atlanta University Art Museum. This collection is a hidden gem of Atlanta's arts and culture scene, and is located in Trevor Arnett Hall on CAU's campus. We spoke with Museum Director Dr. Maurita Poole. In addition to discussing current exhibits at the museum she discusses it's history, which dates to 1942 and the creation of the Atlanta University Exhibition of Paintings, Prints and Sculpture by Negro Artists of America. This annual juried exhibition came about at at time when black artists had limited opportunities to exhibit and gain wider reknown because of segregation. Its legacy forms the backbone of one of Atlanta's most unique and compelling collections. Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday 11am-4pm and also by appointment. Find out more about the Clark Atlanta University Art Museum here.

