Celebrate The Spirit of Jazz With WCLK At Bloomingdale's Thursday February 2 4:30p

Enjoy an evening of Jazz and culture with Jazz 91.9 and WCLK on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4:30pm until 7:30pm at Bloomingdale's in Lenox Square. Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, food and shopping for a cause. 10% of proceeds from your shopping will help support Jazz 91.9. As you shop, take delight in live entertainment throughout Bloomingdale's with keyboard performances from William Green(4:30p), Darren Wagner(5:30p), and Madoca(6:30p). Come along to browse, sample musical soundtracks, and shop at this unique event. And get the iconic big, medium or little brown bag.