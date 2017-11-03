The CheckUp With Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD: Hepatitis C Can Be Cured

Nearly 4 million Americas have Hepatitis C, but many don't know they have the disease, because it doesn't have symptoms. But eventually it will shorten your life, resulting in cancer or liver failure. Baby Boomers born between 1945 and 1965 are particularly susceptible. There are now drug therapies available that can cure most people of Hep C, but you can't get cured until you are diagnosed. Join us on WCLK Saturday morning at 7:30am for The CheckUp with Dr. Courtney Shelton. He'll be talking about this insidious disease with Dr. Zandretta Tims-Cook, an infectious disease specialist. The CheckUp with Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD is common sense health advise from community doctors, exclusively on WCLK. For more information about Hepatitis, click here.

Dr. Shelton is a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician and the Director of the Shelton Hospitalist Group, LLC.