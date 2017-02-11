Chez Montier talks Valentine's Day Recipes with UPFRONT's Ray Cornelius

If you listened to today's edition of #UPFRONT you may have heard Celebrity Chef Juan Montier of [Chez Montier] talking about some pretty mouthwatering food and cocktail suggestions for this coming Valentine's Day or for any Grammy/Oscar Viewing Parties that you may host. Well as promised, you can check out those amazing recipes below and make your special someone "clap and squeal."

You can also experience Chez Montier live and in person at his "LOVE-FOOD-FASHION" Pop Up Dinner that is taking place this Tuesday, February 14 exclusively at Bloomingdale's Lenox Square. Click here to get all of the details and tell him Ray Cornelius sent ya!

Chez Montier’s "Chocotini" Chocolate Martini

1 1/2 ounces of Godiva chocolate Liqueur

1 1/2ounces of Crème de cacao

1/2 ounce vanilla Rum

2 1/2 ounces of half-and-half cream

3 inch chocolate stick

Drizzle the chocolate liqueur around the inside of the glass, allowing for a pool to form in the bottom. Then drizzle the Cacao Liqueur and the rum (the same way) and finish by gently pouring the cream on top.

This creates striations of color so when you stir it with the chocolate stick, it will swirl into a beautiful design!

Chez Montier’s Almost Flourless Chocolate Cake with a Raspberry Mouse and Raspberry Coulis

Ingredients-cake

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

12 ounces sweet milk chocolate, roughly chopped

1½ cup unsalted butter (3 sticks) cut into chunks

2½ cups sugar

1 cup cake flour

10 eggs whole

3 eggs yolks

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon pure Almond extract

1½ tablespoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients-Raspberry Mousse

2 cups frozen lightly sweetened red raspberries, thawed

½ cup sugar

¼ fresh cup orange juice

¼ orange liqueur

3 tablespoons of powdered unflavored gelatin

1½ cups whipping cream

3 tablespoons sugar

1½ cups fresh red raspberries

Ingredients-Glaze

6 ounces milk chocolate, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons butter, cut into chunks

½ cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon instant coffee

2 tablespoon raspberry liqueur

Directions-Cake

Preheat convection oven to 325°F.

Prepare (2) 7-inch tart pans with removable bottom with nonstick cooking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Spray the paper with cooking spray too, then set the pan aside. This needs to be done twice because 4 tiers will be needed for the recipe.

Place the chocolate and the butter into the top of a double boiler (or in a heatproof bowl) and heat over (but not touching) about 1 inch of simmering water stirring often, until melted and completely blended. Remove from heat and hold.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar in a mixing bowl until light yellow in color. Sift in the coco powder, the flour, and salt and mix well.

Then whisk a ¼ of the chocolate butter mixture into the egg yolk batter to temper the eggs, (this will keep the eggs from scrambling from the heat of the chocolate) then, mixing constantly on medium speed slowly pour in the balance of the chocolate. Add the vanilla, and almond and blend until smooth.

In a mixing bowl, add the cream of tartar to the egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whites into the chocolate mixture.

Split the batter between the two prepared pans. Bake the tart for 25 to 30 minutes, or until tart has risen and the top and has formed a thin crust. The cake should be just firm in the center when done.

Set cake aside to cool completely in refrigerator. Trim the top each tart to create a consistent tier and set aside.

Directions-Raspberry Mousse

Place thawed berries and the ¼ cup sugar in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain to remove seeds. Set aside.

Note: reserve ½ of the puree for serving.

In a glass heat-safe measuring cup combine orange juice, liqueur and gelatin and let stand 5 minutes. Place measuring cup in a saucepan filled with 1 inch of water. Heat until gelatin dissolves, stirring constantly.

Beat whipping cream and the 3 tablespoons sugar to soft peaks. Gradually add gelatin mixture, beating to stiff peaks. Fold in the berry puree and the fresh berries to the whipped cream.

Place a cake layer on a platter; top with 1/3 of the berry mixture. Repeat twice. Top with the last layer. Wrap the sides with parchment paper and place a layer on top to help retain the shape. Chill for 6 hours or overnight.

Directions-Chocolate glaze

Melt 4 ounces chocolate and 3 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium low heat, stirring until smooth.

Remove from heat and then stir in milk, honey, orange liqueur and vanilla. Set aside to cool slightly.

When cake has cooled, pour glaze onto the center. Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, very gently smooth glaze along the top and sides of the cake. Chill cake, uncovered, for 30 to 60 minutes before serving to set the glaze and make the cake easier to slice.

Enjoy!