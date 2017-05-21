Chill At The Lounge at the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival Memorial Day Weekend

The Lounge at the Atlanta Jazz Festival is back this year with two locations inside Piedmont Park. Conceived as a way to experience the Atlanta Jazz Festival in comfort on a whole new level, The Lounge areas feature a cool zone, covered seating, upscale bathroom facilities, great sight lines, upscale beverage service and more. So while artists like the legendary Regina Carter, Macy Gray, The Robert Glasper Experience, Freddy Cole and others perform, the festival has provided a way to chillax without the need to drag chairs or coolers to the park. WCLK is the official station of the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th

Piedmont Park

Lounge tickets are available Here