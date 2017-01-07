Classic Mainstream Reissue: Jazz Haunts & Magic Vaults

The first in a series of jazz compilations from the historical catalog of Resonance Records, Jazz Haunts & Magic Vaults: The New Lost Classics of Resonance Records, Volume 1 features 14 selections of rare finds from some of the most iconic jazz figures of all time such as Bill Evans, Stan Getz, Shirley Horn, Freddie Hubbard, Charles Lloyd, Sarah Vaughan, Wes Montgomery, Larry Young and others. Resonance Records is doing a great job of unearthing lost jazz classics. You can hear cuts from this record overnights on WCLK during Serenade To The City Monday-Friday 10pm-2am, as well as on WCLK's Mainstream HD2 stream and Sundays on WCLK on Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards and the Sunday Jazz Suite with Debb Moore.

More information on Resonance Records re-issues here.