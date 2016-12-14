December 14: Your Health Connection Talks Eating Well And Staying Active

Join Host Pattie Walden for Your Health Connection Wednesday at 6pm on WCLK as she talks about how eating well and staying active can be the key to surviving cancer. Walden will be joined by Winship Cancer Institute Nurse Practitioner Joan Giblin and Cancer Survivor Anthony Joiner. They will take your questions live on the air. Your Health Connection is community engagement from CCRTD, the Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University.

CCRTD's Dr. Kimberly Davis passes along these relevant links about cancer, diet and exercise:

Breast cancer reoccurrence may be prevented through nutrition education

https://www.elsevier.com/about/press-releases/research-and-journals/nutrition-education-may-help-prevent-breast-cancer-reoccurrence

Cancer-promoting protein levels reduced by diet and exercise

http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/311663.php

Cancer survivors who exercise live longer

http://www.medicaremd.com/health-and-wellness/cancer-survivors-who-exercise-more-live-longer.html

Exercise could work as part of treatment for prostate cancer

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/01/160105223945.htm