December 18: Jazz Night In America Features Holiday Music From Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

Ring in the holidays with Jazz Night In America from NPR on WCLK Sunday evening at 7pm after Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards. This week's program features all holiday music from the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, featuring special guests Audrey Shakir and Denzal Sinclaire. The JLCO will debut new arrangements of familiar songs sacred and secular, from Count Basie’s “Jingle Bells” to classics like “White Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” Wynton Marsalis will be your guide.