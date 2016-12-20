December 21: Marcus Anderson and Josh Vietti At City Winery

Jazz Violinist Josh Vietti and saxophonist Marcus Anderson will perform at City Winery this Wednesday night. Josh Vietti incorporates a variety of musical genres and styles and has appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and performed for sold out crowds at the Catalina Island Jazz Festival, Stone Soul Festival, Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, Seabreeze Jazz Festival and recently at the Wolf Creek Jazz Festival in Atlanta. Marcus Anderson is one of the premiere saxophonists in the world. He has eight albums to date, performs to audiences all over the world, and who accompanies other great artists such as CeeLo Green, Judith Hill and has also been a featured saxophonist with Prince's New Power Generation. In addition to being a sax maestro, Marcus plays the flute, sings, writes, dances, produces and arranges music. The concert is Wednesday, December 21st at City Winery Atlanta.

Ticket information is available at citywinery.com.