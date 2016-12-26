December 29: Alex Bugnon At Suite Lounge

Support for WCLK programming comes from the Suite Food Lounge. Contemporary jazz keyboardist Alex Bugnon closes out the 2016 Suite Jazz Series on Thursday, December 29th at Suite Food Lounge. Alex has been a mainstay on the jazz and R&B scene for decades, including stints with Keith Sweat, James Ingram, Freddie Jackson and others. His solo career has produced hits since his debut project in 1989. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information available here.