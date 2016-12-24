December 29: Catch The Flo's Marcus Johnson At City Winery

For the Love of...Music, Wine, Life: A Marcus Johnson Experience is on tap Thursday, December 29th at City Winery Atlanta featuring our own host of Catch the Flo, Marcus Johnson for one special evening. Marcus is not only an independent Billboard-ranked musician and producer, he owns his label and has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Johnson spent several years heading the label and producing for artists like Nick Colionne, Bonny Lyle, Brian Lenair and Alyson Williams just to name a few. This special Atlanta engagement begins with doors opening at 6, showtime at 8. Catch the Flo airs on WCLK Saturdays from 2-4 p.m.

Ticketing information available here.