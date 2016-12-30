December 31: Dr. Judi The People's Advocate Talks Coping Strategies For Holiday Blues

WCLK would like to wish all of our listeners a happy holiday season. But for many people, this time of year is marked by a major case of the holiday blues. Join us Saturday morning December 31 at 7:30 for Dr. Judi The People’s Advocate as we talk about it. Judi Crocker Billingsley is joined by Dr. Joi G. Showell from the Whitney M. Young, Jr. School of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University. They’ll offer you strategies to cope if you suffer from depression and anxieties around the holidays. That’s Dr. Judi The People’s Advocate, the last Saturday each month at 7:30am exclusively on WCLK.

Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley talks about holiday depression and anxiety with Dr. Joi G. Showell from the Whitney M. Young, Jr. School of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University on Dr. Judi The People's Advocate on WCLK.