Related Program: 
Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate

December 31: Dr. Judi The People's Advocate Talks Coping Strategies For Holiday Blues

By Rob Maynard 53 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate
  • Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley
    Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley

WCLK would like to wish all of our listeners a happy holiday season. But for many people, this time of year is marked by a major case of the holiday blues. Join us Saturday morning December 31 at 7:30 for Dr. Judi The People’s Advocate as we talk about it. Judi Crocker Billingsley is joined by Dr. Joi G. Showell from the Whitney M. Young, Jr. School of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University. They’ll offer you strategies to cope if you suffer from depression and anxieties around the holidays. That’s Dr. Judi The People’s Advocate, the last Saturday each month at 7:30am exclusively on WCLK.

Tags: 
Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley
Dr. Judi The People's Advocate
Dr. Joi G. Showell
Whitney M. Young Jr School of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University
CAU
Holiday Blues
holiday depression
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station
Community Engagement on WCLK