Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Solange, John Legend & more to appear at 'ESSENCE FESTIVAL'

ESSENCE announced this week that legendary music and film icon Diana Ross will headline the 2017 ESSENCE Festival for the very first time! The Queen of Motown will grace the main stage along with “My Path to Strength” – a curated evening of performances by Mary J. Blige along with Chaka Khan, Jazmine Sullivan and Erykah Badu. Other superstar performers include soul music songtress India.Arie, fashion icon and singer Solange, Grammy winning crooner John Legend and Nawlins native sons Master P. and Trombone Shorty.

Sir The Baptist, Kelly Rowland’s girl group June’s Diary, Doug E. Fresh, The Jones Girls, Lalah Hathaway, Ro James, Teyana Taylor, Total and Tweet will also perform during the Festival.

“This year’s Festival lineup puts women at the forefront of an incredible weekend of entertainment featuring more than 40 of the world’s most gifted artists and performers,” ESSENCE President Michelle Ebanks says. “It is an honor to welcome the inimitable Diana Ross to the Festival for the first time. Plus, Festival veteran Mary J. Blige is back to share ‘Strength of a Woman’ with her most passionate fans.”

The ESSENCE Festival is June 29-July 2, 2017. Click here to purchase tickets.