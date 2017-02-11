The Dr. Carol Espy-Wilson STEM Scholarship Initiative

This week on The Local Take on WCLK, I talked with Dr. Carol Espy-Wilson about the 3rd Annual Breakfast in support of STEM students that is named in her honor. This event will feature Astronaut Dr. Mae C. Jemison as keynote speaker, and takes place Saturday, February 18.

Dr. Carol is the first African American Woman to receive a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She speaks to the need for people who are the "first" to be comfortable in uncomfortable settings and situations.

She shares what she thinks parents need to do to encourage young girls, but also to teach young boys to accept the progressive notion that women might be on their team or their boss. We also discuss recent research on girls and their feelings on women being smart.

The keynote speaker at this year's breakfast will be Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space. Dr. Jemison is currently focusing on life beyond our planet as leader of the 100 Year Starship/100YSS. This is an initiative seed-funded by DOD’s Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) to assure the capability for human interstellar space travel to another star is possible within the next 100 years.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Dr. Carol Espy-Wilson on The Local Take on WCLK.

Morehouse STEM Scholarship info here.

For more information on Dr. Carol Epsy-Wilson

For more information on Dr. Mae Jemison