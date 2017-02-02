Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate-What Makes A Successful Woman?

Listen in to WCLK for Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate, Saturday at 7:30am after The Local Take With Kiplyn Primus. Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley is talking about the paths taken by successful women in today's world. She's joined by fitness competitor, realtor and Married To Medicine cast member Genise Shelton. Wendy Williams, General Manager of WCLK, is also part of this conversation. That's compelling community conversation on Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate.