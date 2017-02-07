Emory Jazz Fest February 10-11 Features Teodross Avery, Gary Motley, Emory Big Band

Programming on WCLK is supported in part by the 2017 Emory Jazz Fest, returning February 10 and 11 with two nights of jazz and a slate of public educational workshops. Friday, February 10, Saxophonist Teodross Avery brings his soulful sound along with the Gary Motley Trio. Saturday, February 11, the Emory Big Band closes out the festival with an evening of Jazz Favorites. More information is available at arts.emory.edu