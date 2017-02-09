Related Program: 
FEB. 12: Jazz Tones Features Contrabassist Brandi Disterheft

Sunday, February 12 on Jazz Tones on Jazz 91.9 WCLK, I will interview Brandi Disterheft, a contrabassist and vocalist who sings in French and English.  Disterheft was lauded by the late Oscar Peterson, who said "she is what we call serious." A Canadian who has captivated audiences globally and has played Carnegie Hall, Brandi began performing in her teens with her mother, a pianist and Hammond B-3  organist from Chicago.  

Ms. Disterheft had a  apprenticeship with Miles Davis and Ron Carter which  encouraged her to move to New York City where she currently resides. The label she is signed with is Justin Time Records. She also had the honor of recording with  Oliver Jones and Hank Jones on the album Pleased To Meet You, which earned a Grammy Award in 2011.   Brandi's new release is Blue Canvas and features a all star cast including Jazz Master Harold Mabern on piano, and  the amazing Joe Farnsworth on drums.   According to Disterheft, Blue Canvas "tells a story about that escape to freedom and the unyielding freedom of coming alive." Her previous releases include recordings with Benny Green and Anne Drummond on the album Revolving. She's also recorded with Cyrus Chestnut and Vincent Herring on Uptown Shuffle and Night and Day.

More information about Brandi Disterheft is available here.

