February 16: Morris Baxter Birthday Bash At Suite Lounge

Join us for the annual Morris Baxter Birthday Bash on Thursday, February 16 at Suite Food Lounge, 275 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Each year this celebration takes place with over 200 Atlanta Jazz lovers and mystery Jazz artists who set the atmosphere for the evening. This is your chance to wish the source of your Morning Motivations a Happy Birthday! We'll see you Thursday. More information, including tickets, is available by calling 404-577-2500 or here.