FEBRUARY 2: Celebrate The Spirit of Jazz With WCLK At Bloomingdale's

Enjoy an evening of Jazz and culture with Jazz 91.9 and WCLK on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale's in Lenox Square. Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, food and shopping for a cause. Ten percent of proceeds from your shopping will help support Jazz 91.9. As you shop, take delight in live entertainment throughout Bloomingdale's with keyboard performances from: William Green at 4:30 p.m.; Darren Wagner at 5:30 p.m.; and Madoca 6:30 p.m. Come along to browse, sample musical soundtracks and shop at this unique event. And, get the iconic big, medium or little brown bag.