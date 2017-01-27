FEBRUARY 2: Celebrate The Spirit of Jazz With WCLK At Bloomingdale's

By Rob Maynard 6 hours ago

Enjoy an evening of Jazz and culture with Jazz 91.9 and WCLK on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale's in Lenox Square.   Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, food and shopping for a cause.   Ten percent of proceeds from your shopping will help support Jazz 91.9.   As you shop, take delight in live entertainment throughout Bloomingdale's with keyboard performances from: William Green at 4:30 p.m.;  Darren Wagner at 5:30 p.m.;  and Madoca 6:30 p.m.   Come along to browse, sample musical soundtracks and shop at this unique event.    And, get the iconic big, medium or little brown bag.

Credit Bloomingdale's

