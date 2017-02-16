February 20: Soul Cabaret Series At City Winery Features Pianist Nick Rosen

Mondays in February at City Winery Atlanta have been filled with a new music series—The Soul Cabaret Series. On Monday, February 20th, the series features continues with the soulful piano stylings of Nick Rosen. Nick has become one of the most sought after jazz musicians in the southeast, traveling and performing all over the country and the world. He’s played sideman to artists including Russell Gunn, Dionne Farris, Jamison Ross, Tony Momrelle of Incognito, Jennifer Holliday, Roy Ayers, Nathan East, Curtis Fuller, Grant Green Jr. just to name a few. Information about this event including tickets can be found here.