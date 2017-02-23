February 27: Saunders Sermons II Wraps Soul Cabaret Series At City Winery Atlanta

Saunders Sermons & Jason V. Watts Presents… wraps its month-long music series—The Soul Cabaret Series—at City Winery Atlanta with double Grammy Award-Winning trombonist, composer, vocalist and series founder, Saunders Sermons, II on Monday, February 27th. Saunders has distinguished himself on stages around the world with industry icons like Maxwell, Jay Z and Sean Combs. He’s performed on the soundtrack for the 2007 Denzel Washington film American Gangster and has performed on TV Shows with Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Jay Leno. His vocal stylings have been often been compared to artists like John Legend, Nat King Cole and Stevie Wonder. More information including ticketing is available by clicking here. Doors open 6pm, performance at 8pm.