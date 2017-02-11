Forget Me Not - A Play About Alzheimer's Disease

This week on The Local Take I speak with Garrett Davis about his play Forget Me Not.

Garrett shares with us that his grandmother, Goodness Davis is the inspiration for the play. He shares the heartbreaking moment when he returned home from college and his grandmother didn't know who he was. As the oldest of over 20 grandchildren he was devastated. As a playwright, he decided to use his craft to not only share the story, but to also bring in medical experts to provide information for the audience.

He also speaks about the withdrawal from society for both the care takers and the victims of the disease. Garrett Davis explains that his production company tells the stories about several health challenges that impact our community including, diabetes and mental health.

The Forget Me Not Play and Emory Alzheimer's Workshop will take place on Saturday, February 18th at 8:30am at the Antioch Lithonia MBC. Lunch will be served.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Playwright Garrett Davis on The Local Take on WCLK.

