Frankie's Southern Soul New Year's Eve In Decatur

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by Frankie's Southern Soul, presenting a New Year's Eve Celebration Saturday, December 31 at Candler Event Hall, 2942 Amber Drive in Decatur GA 30035(I-20 and Candler Road). This event will feature the Kollaboration Live Band, Southern Cuisine, New Year's Toast, party favors and a bop, step and swing showdown. Doors open at 8pm. More information including ticketing is available at 404-275-3306, 404-275-3306 or click here.