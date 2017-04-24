Related Program: 
Freddie Cole Stops By WCLK To Talk With Rivablue About Atlanta Jazz Festival, 40 Days Of Jazz

By JaJuan M. Morris-Guity 17 hours ago

Jazz singer and pianist Freddie Cole dropped by Midday Jazz with Rivablue to discuss the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival and Atlanta's 40 Days of Jazz. WCLK is the Official Station of the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival,the annual musical showcase that celebrates the legacy of Jazz legends, as well as up-and-coming, contemporary Jazz artists. 40 Days of Jazz offers daily Jazz performances along with Jazz-related events beginning April 21st through May 31st. Click here for a calendar of those events. Freddie Cole plays the Legends Stage of the Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park at 9pm on Sunday, May 28.

