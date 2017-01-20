Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

Guitarist Mark Whitfield On Jazz Tones

By Jay Edwards 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
Jazz Tones
  • Mark Whitfield
    Mark Whitfield

Join me Sunday, January 22 for Jazz Tones on Jazz 91.9 WCLK from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  I will be interviewing Guitarist Mark Whitfield.  Whitfield is a native of New  Jersey who attended Boston's prestigious Berklee  College of Music. After graduation he did not waste anytime launching his career in Jazz. He has collaborated with many  legendary artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Carmen McRae, Gladys Knight, Art Blakey and Ray Charles.

In 1990 the New York Times dubbed Whitfield "The Best Young  Guitarist in the Business." Later that year he released his debut album The Marksman.   That release was a success and subsequently has led to 14 solo recordings.   His recent release Grace is a collaboration with his two sons Davis Whitfield on piano and keyboards and Mark Whitfield, Jr. on drums.   Both sons graduated with honors from Berkelee College of Music.   In 2005, Whitfield joined the faculty of his Alma Mater and has produced instructional guitar Jazz videos for students and admirers.   Tune into Jazz Tones, Sundays from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to hear more of his music.  Mark's web page is markwhitfield.com

Tags: 
Mark Whitfield
Berklee College of Music
Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones on WCLK
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station