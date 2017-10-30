In The HBCU Tradition-Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is a name that many recognize. She is named the First Lady of Neo-Soul, but did you know she attended Grambling State University, a Historically Black College and University/HBCU? Join Jazz 91.9 WCLK as we probe the proud unheralded history of HBCUs in a special screening of Stanley Nelson's new documentary Tell them We Are Rising on the historic HBCU campus of Clark Atlanta University. The event will take place on November 15, 7:00 p.m. in the Cole Research Center. To RSVP for the special screening of Tell Them We Are Rising and panel discussion CLICK HERE .

Historically Black Colleges and Universities were established in the 1800's. HBCUs were the only institutions of higher learning for black people. These institutions of higher education have produced some of the finest scholars, professionals and industry leaders ranging from business and media to sports and science.

The producers of Tell Them We Are Rising want you to be a part of history too. If you are a HBCU student, alumni or stakeholder, share your photos and memories, make your submission to the #HBCURising Yearbook - CLICK HERE. Content uploads can include: photos; articles; grandparents and/or great grand-parent letters; journal entries; transcripts; or other photo and textual content.