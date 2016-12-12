Holiday Music On WCLK: Kurt Elling Sings Christmas

Kurt Elling is one of the very best Jazz vocalists of his generation, and you've heard his songs on Jazz 91.9 WCLK since he began recording for Blue Note 20 years ago. He has now released Kurt Elling Sings Christmas on Okeh Records. These songs lean heavily on spiritual favorites we can all remember from childhood. You can hear cuts from Kurt Elling Sings Christmas throughout the day on WCLK between now the rest of the year in particular during Serenade To The City, Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.