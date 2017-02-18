Hope Atlanta Delivers to Underserved Communities

This morning on The Local Take on WCLK I speak with Ed Powers and Chokel Taylor about Hope Atlanta. Hope Atlanta evolved from an organization that started over 100 years ago, which evolved into Traveler's Aid and is now known as Hope Atlanta. Hope Atlanta Executive Director Ed Powers explains that the new name reflects the organization's mission to help underserved communities.

Hope Atlanta has 12 offices in 6 counties in Metro Atlanta. Ed explains that 20% of the homeless population is chronically homeless, but 80% are episodically homeless. Often a car repair or health challenge will lead to eviction which causes an individual and their family to spiral out of control. Hope Atlanta works with this population, offering their constituents an opportunity to "plan their way out of homelessness."

After speaking with Ed Powers, we spoke with Chokel Taylor, a recipient of Hope Atlanta's services who is now a board member for the organization. Chokel shares with us that he is a veteran who was abusing alcohol when he and his family were about to be evicted. He reached out to Hope Atlanta and received help with benefits that were available to him, but that he hadn't sourced due to the difficulty in completing the forms. Chokel explains that his situation is not unique and how thankful he is to be in a much more stable home with his family. Chokel used the services of Hope Atlanta in 2015.

Most nonprofit organizations can use assistance. Ed Powers let our listeners know that Hope Atlanta is looking for dedicated case workers and they need assistance with transportation, their vans are ready to be retired.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Ed Powers and Chokel Taylor about Hope Atlanta on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click here for more information on HOPE ATLANTA

Click here for more stories from HOPE ATLANTA recipients