Important Common Sense Talk About Fibroids On The CheckUp With Dr. Courtney Shelton MD

The CheckUp With Dr. Courtney Shelton airs every other Saturday morning at 7:30am on WCLK. Dr. Shelton is a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician and the Director of the Shelton Hospitalist Group, LLC. This is a source of common sense medical talk for the community. This week Dr. Shelton is talking about fibroids, a painful condition for many women. He's joined by Dr. Agena Davenport-Nicholson, a gynocologist, and Interventional Radiologist Dr. Janice Newsom. Women do have treatment options when it comes to fibroids but the first step is identifying the condition and discussing it with your doctor. Listen to The CheckUp With Doctor Courtney Shelton MD to find out more.

Dr. Courtney Shelton talks about fibroids with Dr. Janice Newsom, Dr. Agena Davenport-Nicholson on The CheckUp on WCLK.