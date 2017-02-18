Insights-Balé Folclórico da Bahia

Listen to Jazz Tones on WCLK Sunday afternoon 3pm-7pm as I interview Balé Folclórico da Bahia founder Walson Botelho. Botelho and Ninha Reis established Brazil's only professional folk dance company in 1988. This 38 member troupe of dancers, musicians and singers have a prestigious reputation globally under the artistic direction of José Carlos Arandiba. Balé Folclórico da Bahia is a high- energy performance that draws from it's African cultural influences and will include slave dances, capoeira ( a form of martial arts), samba, and elements that include Brazil's Carnival. The dance company will perform at the Rialto Center for the Arts downtown on February 24 and 25 at 8:00 pm. and a pre-show discussion will be conducted by Dr. Ollie Johnson.

