Insights- Christian Sands

If progressive Jazz is your thing then you probably already know about Christian Sands. His debut record for Mack Avenue is called Reach, and features a dynamite quintet on a series of inventive, innovative pieces, mostly original but with covers of Bill Withers and classic pop gem "Somewhere Out There" done as a dreamy, timeless, Bill Evans meets Debussy way. NPR Jazz Night In America Host Christian McBride and occasional bandmade drops in to play a bass solo on Sands' version of "Use Me." You can hear cuts from Reach on Jazz 91.9 WCLK during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.