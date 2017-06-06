Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

Insights- Christian Sands

By Jay Edwards 48 minutes ago

On Jazz Tones on WCLK Sunday 6/4/17, I interviewed Christian Sands, a five-time Grammy-nominated pianist and renowned musician whose versatility is showcased in his new release, Reach. "The collection here is about reaching new ideas and reaching new music", said Sands, who blends a range of styles including Afro-Cuban rhythms, Hip Hop Beats and Dirty Blues in this latest work, which features  Christian McBride as a special guest. A musician since age 4, Sands composed his first piece of music at age 5,and was nurtured by Dr.Billy Taylor as  a teenager . He will appearing at the Velvet Note June 9 and 10th.

Christian Sands Reach
Christian Sands
Mack Avenue
Jazz Tones
Jazz Tones on WCLK
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
Jay Edwards

Related Content

New Music: Reach By Christian Sands

By Aaron Cohen Apr 12, 2017
Mack Avenue Records

If progressive Jazz is your thing then you probably already know about Christian Sands. His debut record for Mack Avenue is called Reach, and features a dynamite quintet on a series of inventive, innovative pieces, mostly original but with covers of Bill Withers and classic pop gem "Somewhere Out There" done as a dreamy, timeless, Bill Evans meets Debussy way.  NPR Jazz Night In America Host Christian McBride and occasional bandmade drops in to play a bass solo on Sands' version of "Use Me." You can hear cuts from Reach on Jazz 91.9  WCLK during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.