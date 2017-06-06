On Jazz Tones on WCLK Sunday 6/4/17, I interviewed Christian Sands, a five-time Grammy-nominated pianist and renowned musician whose versatility is showcased in his new release, Reach. "The collection here is about reaching new ideas and reaching new music", said Sands, who blends a range of styles including Afro-Cuban rhythms, Hip Hop Beats and Dirty Blues in this latest work, which features Christian McBride as a special guest. A musician since age 4, Sands composed his first piece of music at age 5,and was nurtured by Dr.Billy Taylor as a teenager . He will appearing at the Velvet Note June 9 and 10th.
Insights- Christian Sands
By Jay Edwards • 48 minutes ago