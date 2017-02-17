Insights- Nicholas Payton

Sunday afternoon on Jazz Tones on WCLK (3pm-7pm) I will interview Multi-Instrumentalist and Grammy-Award Winner Nicholas Payton. Payton is always evolving. Additionally, it is interesting to note that Payton rejects the word Jazz to describe his music, preferring Black American Music instead. Payton has played multiple instruments all along, taking advantage of his father Walter Payton, Jr., who was a school band instructor. A New Orleanian and admirer of Louis Armstrong, he didn't unveil his multi-instrumentalism on record until later on the albums Nick@Night and Dear Louis , his 2001 Louis Armstrong tribute. Constantly evolving, Payton leads a Big Band he calls his Television Studio Orchestra and he has composed a Black American Symphony. It has been performed by three European orchestras but awaits a American presentation. His latest project Afro Caribbean Mix Tape includes Bassist Vicente Archer, Drummer Joe Dyson, Keyboardist Kevin Hayes, percussionist Daniel Sadownick, and DJ Lady Fingaz. He calls this release "my most overt political statement." Later this year he will release samples of black intellectuals and musicians on the Paytone label.

