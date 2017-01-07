Issa Rae, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington & Tracee Ellis Ross up for 'Golden Globe Awards'

"The Golden Globe Awards" air tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on NBC and a record number of African-American actors have been nominated. “Insecure” star Issa Rae is up for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” along with black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross. “Atlanta” actor Donald Glover and black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson are also in the running for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.”

The People V. O.J. Simpson's Sterling K. Brown is up for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” as well as Westworld’s Thandie Newton for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.”

“Hidden Figures” pulled in two nominations including “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” for Octavia Spencer and “Best Original Score” for Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wall Fisch.

“Moonlight” scored six nods including “Best Motion Picture,” “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” for Naomie Harris, “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” for Mahershala Ali and “Best Director” and “Best Screenplay” for Barry Jenkins.

Kerry Washington is nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television” for her portrayal of Anita Hill in “Confirmation” and Courtney B. Vance for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television” for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in “The People V. O.J. Simpson.”

Finally “Fences” star Viola Davis is competing against Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” while her co-star Denzel Washington is up for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.”

“The Golden Globe Awards” is being hosted by Jimmy Fallon and will air tomorrow night beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC. Click here to see the full list of nominees!