Drummer J-Fly stopped by Midday Jazz with Rivablue to ask for Atlanta Jazz listeners to support the station. He's performing at City Winery on June 16 with Frank McComb, Phillippia, Ryan Kilgore, D J Naturel and Host Hank Stewart. We need your support during our Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign now through June 18. Call Pledge Central at 404-880-8807 or click here. Thank you.