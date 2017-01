Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the Suite Food Lounge at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta, presenting Grammy-winning Saxophonist Eric Marienthal for one night only Thursday, January 12. Marienthal has played with George Duke, Ramsey Lewis and The Rippingtons, among many others.

Information on tickets to Eric Marienthal's Thursday night appearance can be found here.

More information about Eric Marienthal is here.